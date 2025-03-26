Kalki Koechlin Reveals How She Feels "Ugly Sometimes", Talks About Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Kalki Koechlin has always been open about both her personal and professional life. The star has always discussed her take on unrealistic beauty standards and how she feels about it. Recently, the star talked about herself and how, at times, she feels "ugly".

In an exclusive talk with the BBC World Service podcast Dear Daughter, the star said, "We live in a social world that has distorted beauty. It has tricked us into thinking beauty is a certain size, a certain colour or a certain shape." The half-hour programme features letters from parents to their children – in which they pass on the advice and life lessons which matter to them. Kalki's letter was addressed to her five-year-old daughter. She gave her advice for navigating pressures around body image and also described the ways unrealistic beauty standards have affected her personally.

The star said that the inspiration for the letter came to her when one day after school, her child came to her to say she didn't feel pretty. "When they are so young, they are so perfect, and you think, 'Oh my goodness. How is it possible that you could think you are not pretty?"

In the letter, Kalki revealed how she also feels "ugly sometimes, even though I am constantly told by the world around me that I am beautiful." She further adviced her daughter that "beauty standards will change throughout your lifetime, so do not hold too much value to what society deems beautiful currently."

