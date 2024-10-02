Kalki Koechlin On How She Dealt With Breakups And 5 Lessons To Learn From It

Actress Kalki Koechlin has always been candid about her personal and professional life. Many even follow her on social media and watch her interviews for her unfiltered and honest persona. Recently, Kalki talked about relationships in the past in an exclusive conversation with Hauterrfly. Breakups, romance and everything in between were discussed. On breakups, she said that it was important to have a "clean breakup" and that it was hard to deal with breakups when she was much younger.

Discussing the same, she said, “I think it's definitely better to do the clean break, but it's very hard. So, just be sure when you want to break up. I also had another tactic when I was very young, which was to sleep with someone and then tell him. Then, he breaks up with me.”

She also went on to talk about dating multiple men at one time. The actor also shared that she's a mother now and has no time to get involved in such relationships and how it was all in the past. She said, “I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries.”

As evident, breakups are bad universally and celebrities aren't strangers to it either. But with a few tips, you can learn to love again and gain the confidence to heal and move on.

1. Spend Time With Yourself

Breakups are hard, rather than rushing on and finding other people to help you move on, spend time with yourself. Spending time with yourself helps you acknowledge your feelings for the other person.

2. Don't Forget Your Friends And Family

Another effective way to move on is to spend time with your loved ones. Plan out the day with your friends or family, this will keep you away from overanalysing and overthinking the situation.

3. Make Space For New

An essential step to move on is to delete all the memories of you and your partner. Remove all the pictures, videos or even previous messages that might remind you of your partner and make space for new memories that remind you to be happy.

4. Pick A New Hobby

Channel your energies to give your life something positive to look forward to with an activity. Keeping yourself busy can help you move on. This will not only help you keep distracted but will also help you learn new things you have been meaning to spend more time on.

5. Set Limits On Social Media

Taking some time off from social media can be helpful after a breakup. This helps and ensure you don't sour your mood by coming across your ex's photos or of other seemingly picture-perfect couples.

Moving on is hard it is important to learn from the experience and look forward with a positive outlook.

