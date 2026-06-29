<i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Director Nag Ashwin Confirms Wife Is Pregnant With Second Child

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin is set to become a father for the second time. On Sunday, the director shared a happy family picture featuring himself, his wife Priyanka Dutt, and their firstborn, Rishi. In the picture, Priyanka's baby bump is clearly visible. Nag Ashwin kept the caption short and simple, sharing an evil-eye emoji alongside a red heart.

The comments section of the post is filled with congratulatory messages.

One user wrote, “Beautiful.” Another comment read, “Congratulations to you three.”

Actor–screenwriter Kamal Kamaraju, director Nandini Reddy, and director Reema Sengupta also extended wishes to the parents-to-be.

About the couple

Nag Ashwin made his debut with Yevade Subramanyam.

During the making of the film, he fell in love with producer Priyanka Dutt, who is the younger daughter of veteran producer C. Ashwini Dutt.

The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their first son, Rishi, in 2017. Interestingly, Nag Ashwin named his son after Vijay Deverakonda's character Rishi from Yevade Subramanyam.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin gained nationwide fame with Kalki 2898 AD. The film became a monster hit at the box office. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

The director is now busy filming the second instalment. Deepika Padukone, who was part of the first film, walked out of the project over a work‑hours dispute and other demands.