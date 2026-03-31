Nag Ashwin Reviews <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Aditya Dhar Really Shines, Ranveer Singh Raising The Bar"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been storming the box office right from the day it hit the big screens.

Released on March 19, the film has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases and has also received positive reactions from audiences.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film has also received praise from several celebrities. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana have appreciated the film after watching it.

Now, Indian filmmaker and screenwriter-particularly for his work in Telugu cinema-Nag Ashwin has also praised the film.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nag Ashwin wrote, "The genius of Aditya Dhar really shines in the beginning and ending of Dhurandhar 2. Beyond all the action and explosions, it is the mother's hug and the longing for that hug that hit hardest."

He continued, "Ranveer Singh always vanishing into his roles. Always raising the bar. Congratulations to the team for becoming India's highest-grossing film."

Instagram/Nag Ashwin

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection So Far

Ranveer Singh's juggernaut Dhurandhar 2 saw a massive drop in its earnings on Monday. However, the film has already shot past the Rs 1,392.23 crore mark (gross) worldwide after 12 days.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 350.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,392.23 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In the domestic market, the total India gross collections stand at Rs 1,042.23 crore and total India net collections at Rs 872.17 crore so far.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on 19 March.

Throughout the last week, collections ranged between Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

From paid previews on 18 March, the film minted Rs 43 crore.

Historic Run In Australia, UK

Sacnilk reported that in Australia, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, collecting A$6.37M in just 11 days.

It has comfortably crossed the lifetime numbers of films like Pathaan, Jawan and Animal, and has done so in record time. The film also became the first ever Indian title to breach the A$6M mark within just 10 days, highlighting its extraordinary pace and strong trend.

Dhurandhar 2 has already entered the prestigious 3 million pound club within just 10 days, becoming the first 18+ rated Indian film to achieve this milestone in the UK.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment. The second part released on 19 March 2026.

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