With Rs 1,365 Crore In 11 Days, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Has Already Beaten <i>Dhurandhar</i> Lifetime Collection

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is smashing one box office record after another. In its latest achievement, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has officially surpassedd the lifetime collection of its prequel, Dhurandhar, which released in December last year.

The makers shared the big update on Instagram with a poster. According to the post, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in a massive Rs 1365 crore at the global box office.

In the caption, the makers also revealed the day-wise India net figures. The film opened with a whopping Rs 637 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 53 crore, Rs 42 crore, Rs 64 crore, and Rs 71 crore on days 8, 9, 10, and 11, respectively. The spy action thriller has now amassed Rs 867 crore in India net collections.

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 created history in the North American box office. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed approximately $22.01 million within 10 days and became the highest-grossing Indian film in the region.

The success came after a solid surge on day 10, when the film pulled in an estimated $2.6 million. With that jump, it comfortably went past Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (around $22 million), ending the latter's nine-year-long reign at the North American box office.

During this record-breaking run, the film also outperformed several other big Indian titles in the market. It first crossed Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) and Pathaan ($17.49 million), before overtaking Dhurandhar and eventually surpassing Baahubali 2.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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