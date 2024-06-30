Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film Is At Rs 220 Crore And Counting

Vyjayanthi Films shared this image on X. (courtesy: vyjayanthifilms)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD featuring superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, released in theatres on Thursday and has collected a whopping ₹ 95.3 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film collected ₹ 67.1 crore, reported Sacnilk. The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.

Compared to previous blockbusters, Kalki 2898 AD's first-day nett collection exceeded last year's top opener Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which earned ₹ 75 crore. Jawan amassed ₹ 640.25 crore nett in India and a total of ₹ 1,160 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.