Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas' Film 'Continues Its Phenomenal Run'

The box office numbers for Kalki 2898 AD are here. On day 11, the Nag Ashwin directorial minted ₹ 44.35 crore for all languages, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film has collected ₹ 510.05 crore at the ticket counters. Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Disha Patani as Roxie, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. The movie also includes cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Kalki 2898 AD released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the week 2 box office numbers of the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, "IT'S A SUPER HIT… #Kalki2898AD continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Hits double century. Day 11 [₹ 22 cr] is at par with Day 1 [₹ 22.50 cr].Third #Telugu film - dubbed in #Hindi - to cross ₹ 200 cr mark [NBOC], after #Baahubali2 [2017] and #RRR [2022] Emerges #Prabhas' second highest grossing film, after #Baahubali2. Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [first part], #Saaho, #RadheShyam, #Adipurush and #Salaar [#Hindi version - NBOC]."

He continued, "Collects close to ₹ 50 cr in *Weekend 2*, an enviable score without doubt… The [second] Sat - Sun numbers are terrific across the board: metros and mass pockets, multiplexes and single screens. [Week 2] Fri 9.75 cr, Sat 17.50 cr, Sun 22 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr #India biz. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kalki 2898 AD 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review. Kalki 2898 AD has been produced by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies.