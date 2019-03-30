Kalank Title Track : Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Redefine Love And How

Kalank Title Track hit the Internet on Saturday afternoon

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 30, 2019 16:16 IST
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. This is the third song from the film
  2. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have sung the song
  3. Pritam has composed the track

After a never-ending wait, the title track of Kalank finally hit the Internet on Saturday afternoon and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was worth the wait. The romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and it has been composed by Pritam. The soulful lyrics are Amitabh Bhattacharya. The two-and-a-half minute video has been majorly picturised on Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and it has a sort of old world charm to it. Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt make appearances much later in the video. We bet the song will restore your belief in love.

Without much ado, check out the song here:

Ahead of the song's release, Kalank stars kept their fans engaged by sharing several posts related to the song, which quenched the curiosity of fans to a certain extend. Alia shared a reminder of the song's arrival on her Twitter handle and wrote: "The Kalank title track will be out very soon... Just a little longer. It's laced with a lot of love and care so it's just taking a little time. Promise you guys won't be disappointed."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's tweet here:

Kalank title track was earlier scheduled to release on Friday. However, its release got postponed by a day. Kalank producer Karan Johar even apologised to his fans for the delay. "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our Kalank Title Track by a day," read an excerpt from Kjo's post.

Kalank is a period drama set in the Forties. The film has been directed by Abhishek Varman and it has been produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Kalank will hit the screens on April 17.



