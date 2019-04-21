Kalank Box Office Collection Day 4: Madhuri Dixit's Film 'Underperforms'

Madhuri Dixit in a still from Kalank. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank had a great opening but the film has failed to perform well at the box office in the last two days. The film managed to collect Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film's performance experienced a "dip" at the box office on the fourth day and revealed that the film is "underperforming." In his tweet, he also added that the film has not been trending much and that it might affect its performance at the box office on Sunday as well. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarahs tweeted on Sunday: "Kalank is clearly underperforming... Dips on Day 4 [Sat]... Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: Rs 54.40 cr. India biz."

#Kalank is clearly underperforming... Dips on Day 4 [Sat]... Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: 54.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019

Kalankhas collected Rs 54.40 crore within four days of its release in India but the film has been performing well in the international arena. According to Taran Adasrh, the film's major markets include USA, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [ 19.79 cr]...

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Day 3: $ 1.2 mn

Key markets...

USA+Canada: $ 950k

UK: £ 379k

UAE+GCC: $ 715k

Australia: A$ 421k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

Kalank opened to mixed reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chaterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars of five and wrote: "Opulent sets, visual flourishes, intense emotions, a luminous Madhuri Dixit who still emotes and pirouettes like a dream and a stunningly on-top-of-her-game Alia Bhatt make Kalank a near-spotless movie experience."

Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s. The film's impressive star cast includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

