Kal Ho Naa Ho Actress Jhanak Shukla Is Now Engaged. See Pics From Roka Ceremony

Jhanak Shukla shared this picture. (courtesy: jhanakshukla)

Kal Ho Naa Ho actress Jhanak Shukla is now engaged to her boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. Recently, Jhanak dropped many pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from her Roka ceremony. Also, her mother and actress Supriya Shukla has shared a post wishing her daughter and son-in-law all the luck. Jhanak shared happy pictures from the ceremony and captioned it as "Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya," followed by a heart emoticon. In the image, Jhanak looks pretty in a pink and yellow kurta and pyjama set, while Swapnil looks dashing in a lavender kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Here have a look:

Jhanak Shukla rose to fame as a child artist in the popular TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma. Next, she was seen in Karan Johar's movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, where she played the role of Preity Zinta's sister. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

On Monday, Jhanak Shukla shared a family picture and captioned it as "The one with the Family. #RokaPicsContinue."

Here have a look at more pictures and videos:

Jhanak's mother, Supriya Shukla, also shared the pictures and wrote an emotional note that read, "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari....Family becomes big by god's grace... as swapnil and his parents are family now... Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings... Thank you God... With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above... Our children are blessed. Sharing this special moments with my friends... My insta family... All of you who have been loving me n wish the best for me n my family... Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain... Ab Jhanak ki baari aayi... Luv u princu... N swapya."

Soon after the Kumkum Bhagya actress shared the post, her daughter Jhanak commented, "Thank you mumma! Love you!" Shraddha Arya also dropped a comment, wishing the family, "Congratulations Maa, Beti & Fam... this is such happy news. Lots of love Jhanak."

Here have a look:

Jhanak Shukla has also worked on the Hollywood film One Night With The King. However, at the age of 15, she took a break from acting to focus on her studies. She holds a Master's degree in Archeology.