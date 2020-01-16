Kajol's Reaction To Tanhaji Audience Giving Up Seats For Kids With Cancer

Kajol in a still from Tanhaji (courtesy YouTube)

Actress Kajol, who stars in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, tweeted about an endearing episode that took place during a screening of the movie in Mumbai recently. As per a tweet by Meena Iyer, journalist and CEO of Ajay Devgn Films, who shared a newspaper cutting, a group of young cancer patients arrived at Mumbai's Hindmata Cinema to watch a show of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The news article reported that due to miscommunication, the kids arrived for a regular show instead of special screenings that have been organised for cancer patients. The news article reported that viewers, who were already in the theatre for the show, left their seats for the kids: "Almost every person in the hall left to accommodate the children."

Sharing Meena Iyer's tweet, Kajol wrote: "That's humanity. That's what we should be working towards. Getting it back."

That's humanity. That's what we should be working towards. Getting it back. https://t.co/GPAa2bB0H3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 15, 2020

On Children's Day in November, Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared a special treat for little cine-lovers. They announced their collaboration with Amar Chitrakatha for Tanhaji-special comics.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a movie based on Chhatrapati Shivaji's general Tanaji Malusare, portrayed by Ajay Devgn on screen. Kajol stars as Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare in the movie. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office on the opening day and took the lead in the box office race in almost no time. Tanhaji crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in less than a week.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film.