Children's Day 2019: Kajol And Ajay's Tanhaji Gift - A Special Edition Of Amar Chitra Katha

Highlights Ajay Devgn and Kajol announced association with Amar Chitra Katha A special edition of the comic book will feature Tanaji "Story of a brave warrior, a faithful friend and a loving father," wrote

Kajol and Ajay Devgn sure know how to treat kids on Children's Day. To make the occasion extra special for children, the stars announced a special edition of Amar Chitra Katha - India's popular comic book brand - featuring the "brave warrior" Tanaji. Sounds great, right? Announcing the association with Amar Chitra Katha, Kajol and Ajay, who will co-star in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero (a film inspired by the tale of Tanaji Malusare), shared the teaser of the comic book cover on social media and it features Ajay as Tanaji Malusare. Sharing the teaser, Kajol wrote: "Story of a brave warrior, a faithful friend and a loving father. We're glad to be associated with Amar Chitra Katha. On the occasion of Children's Day, here's presenting the cover page of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior."

Ajay, who will play Tanaji Malusare in the film, captioned his post: "History may not repeat itself but lessons of bravery and valour from our shur-veer yoddhas like Tanaji are a great example for our children. This Children's Day, I am happy to announce a special edition of Amar Chitra Katha featuring Tanaji."

Tanaji Malusare was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji's army, who died fighting Uday Bhan, a Rajput sardar leading the Mughal Army, during the Battle of Sinhagad. However, he managed to secure the hill fort of Kondhana for the Maratha Empire. As a tribute to Tanaji's bravery, Chhatrapati Shivaji renamed the hill fort of Kondhana as Sinhagad or 'lion's fort.'

Now, take a look at the teaser of the comic book featuring Tanhaji:

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol will play Tanaji's wife Savitri Malusare while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Uday Bhan. The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Bab und Neha Sharma.

Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to open in theatres on January 20.

