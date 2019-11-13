Ajay Devgn, Kajol Share New Tanhaji Poster: Saif Ali Khan's Icy Stare Will Pierce Your Soul

Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist in Tanhaji (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights The trailer of the film releases on November 19 Ajay Devgn shared a new poster featuring Saif Ali Khan Saif features in the role of Uday Bhan in the film

Ajay Devgn and Kajol re-introduced Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan with a brand new poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. Ajay Devgn stars in the titular role in the movie - he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji's general Tanaji Malusare while Saif Ali Khan features as his nemesis Uday Bhan. Kajol has been roped in to play the "unsung warrior's" wife Savitri Malusare in the film. Sharing Saif Ali Khan's new poster from the movie, Ajay Devgn offered just a glimpse of how deadly Uday Bhan's character is: "Uday Bhan ke darbar mein ghalati ki maafi nahi sirf sazah milti hai," Ajay captioned it.

The poster features a menacing Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan resting on his throne with his sword ready by his side. Uday Bhan's icy stare is not for the faint-hearted souls. The poster also revealed that the trailer of the film releases next week on November 19.

Ajay Devgn, who shared the first posters of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero in October, had described Uday Bhan's character as "Might that cut deeper than a sword" while writing this about his role: "Mind that was as sharp as a sword." He then wrote about the battle of "Mind vs Might."

Ajay Devgn perhaps referred to the Battle of Sinhagad, in which Tanaji Malusare died fighting Uday Bhan but secured the hill fort of Kondhana for the Maratha empire during Chhatrapati Shivaji's rule. After the battle, Chhatrapati Shivaji renamed the hill fort of Kondhana as Sinhagad or 'lion's fort' as a tribute to Tanaji's bravery.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on January 10, 2020.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.