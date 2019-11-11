Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - For Ajay Devgn's '100th Film Birthday,' Best Wishes From Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol

Ajay Devgn in a promotional poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

For Ajay Devgn, his actress wife Kajol and colleague Shah Rukh Khan are celebrating his 100 films milestone on social media with a new poster of the 50-year-old actor's upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The new poster of his centenarian film is made from mini-posters and stills from many of his previous movies. Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Ajay Devgn on completing 100 films and wished his luck for 'another 100 films to come.' Shah Rukh's post came with a Phool Aur Kaante reference. He wrote, "Here's looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend. All the best for this milestone... from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time... you've come a long, long way... keep riding... and all the best for Tanhaji.

Kajol, who has co-starred with Ajay Devgn in films like Pyar To Hona Hi Tha and Raju Chacha to name a few, tweeted, "30 years and 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kaante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay and now, finally Tanhaji. Through all the hard won Fridays I've seen you go through. All characters lead back to you. Proudly wishing u a very happy 100th film birthday." Kajol also has a special appearance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay Devgn completes almost three decades in Bollywood later this month - his debut film Phool Aur Kaante released in November 1991. Apart from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn has Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and The Big Bull up his sleeve.

Ajay Devgn will briefly reprise the role of Bajirao Singham of Rohit Shetty's Singham series for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, another film from Rohit's cop-verse after Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

