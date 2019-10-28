Diwali 2019: Inside Kajol, Ajay Devgn's U Me Aur Hum Celebrations With Kids Nysa And Yug

Diwali 2019: Ajay Devgn with his children Nysa and Yug. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Highlights Kajol also attended the Bachchans' Diwali party with Nysa and Yug "Happy Diwali from us to you," read Kajol's message for her Instafam Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Gandhi also joined them

Glimpses of Kajol and Ajay Devgn's U Me Aur Hum Diwali celebrations with their family are all over the Internet. Kajol posted a picture of herself with husband Ajay Devgn along with a customary Diwali message ("Happy Diwali from us to you," she wrote) for her Instafam while Ajay Devgn uploaded a picture of himself cuddled by his children - son Yug and daughter Nysa, who is studying in Singapore and is currently back home for Diwali. "This is us! Wishing everyone a prosperous new year," he wrote. Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Gandhi also joined them for Diwali along with her sons Aman and Danish.

Here are happy pictures from Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Diwali celebrations:

After the Diwali puja at her home, Kajol attended the Bachchans' Diwali party - one of the two big Diwali celebrations held in Mumbai on Sunday - along with her children Nysa and Yug. Apart from the Bachchans, actor Anil Kapoor also hosted a grand party at his home in Juhu.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently looking forward to the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he plays the title role while his Omkara co-star Saif Ali Khan plays his nemesis. Kajol also has a special appearance in the movie, which is directed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will open in cinemas on January 10 next year.

Ajay Devgn will also reprise the role of Bajirao Singham (of the Singham series) for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

