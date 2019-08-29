Kajol's LOL Throwback Pic Shows What Happens When She Can't Find A Book

Kajol in a Throwback Thursday pic (courtesy kajol)

Highlights Kajol Instagrammed a Throwback Thursday post Kajol can be seen reading a newspaper in the photo "When you can't find a book," read a part of her caption

Kajol takes Throwback Thursdays very seriously and hence, posted a blockbuster blast from the past in which Kajol perfectly summed up a day in the life of a bookworm. The photo features Kajol from a film's set. Dressed up in white and gold traditional wear, Kajol can be seen sitting with her legs up on a chair, in complete chill mode (in between shots perhaps), engrossed in a newspaper reading. Kajol's smile in the photo is somewhat awkward and her caption perhaps is an explanation of that: "When you can't find a book and resort to the newspaper finally!" she wrote along with the hashtags "#alwaysreading #booksrock."

Take a look at Kajol's Throwback Thursday post here:

Needless to say that Kajol is a bona-fide fan of old memories and loves to share them with her fans and followers on Instagram. In one such throwback post, Kajol wrote how Nineties' actors survived without shooting vans: "Throwback to Ishq... Big phones, sitting on set all day coz we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine... and looked good." In another, she posted a self-directed joke about how she hasn't "changed at all."

On the work front, Kajol's last full-fledged role was in 2018 film Helicopter Eela. She is expected to feature in a special cameo in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is expected to release next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.