Kajol Styled Herself In This Selfie. How Did She Do?

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol's Instagram game is super cool. From coming up with rib-tickling one-liners to fun selfies, the actress does it all and how. Now, Kajol has shared an oh-so-gorgeous picture of herself. Of course, it is a selfie, clicked inside a car. Well, we agree that it is hard to take our eyes off Kajol here but you just can't miss the caption. It read, “Selfie time… Styled by me…Thought by me…Posted by me.” For the hashtag, she wrote, “all about me”. Too good, Kajol. We are loving it. The comments section is flooded with fire and red hearts emojis. A fan wanted to know, “Why are you so gorgeous?” Another said, "Wow, beautiful."

Kajol's caption game is unbeatable and her Instagram timeline is proof. A while back, she shared a video of herself dressed in a bright yellow saree and wrote, “Don't tone down your shine for anyone.. tell them all to buy a pair of shades.”

As per Kajol, “Feelings are far larger than they appear on camera” and we can't agree more.

Now, it is time to look at Kajol and her “moods for the 7 days.” Along with a series of pictures, she wrote. “7 moods for the 7 days of the week...Starting with Friday of course rotate and repeat! ( ignore the blue tarp at the back )”

Kajol will be next seen in Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Revathy. The movie, which will open to theatres on December 9, is based on a true story. The film went on floors earlier this year. Kajol announced it with a set of pictures featuring herself, Revathy and producers Shraddha Agrawal and Suuraj Sinngh. “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of Salaam Venky with you.”

Kajol is also part of the web series The Good Wife. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.