Kajol's Son Yug Was Responsible For Her 'Seriously Yummy' Treat. See Inside

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Guys, please don't disturb Kajol. She is super busy right now. Reason? Check out her latest update on Instagram. Alert: It is all things “yummy”. Of course, we are talking about food. The actress has shared a picture of a wholesome burger prepared by one and only Yug Devgan. Oh yes, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son made it and the snack was good. We aren't saying this. Kajol herself did. Along with a photo of the lip-smackingly delicious treat, Kajol wrote, “Aesthetic and seriously yummy! From Yug Devgan's shop.” Don't know about you, but we are craving burgers now.

Kajol shares an amazing bond with Yug Devgan and her Instagram timeline is proof. During the Durga Puja festivities, Kajol shared a video featuring herself and Yug. Here, the mother-son duo are serving bhog to guests at the pandal. For the sidenote, she wrote, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo. Mistakes and all… the tradition continues.” The hashtags read, “Durga Puja,” “Proud mom” and “Blessings received.”

On Yug's 12th birthday, this year, Kajol picked a happy frame with her son from one of their holidays and wrote, “Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times…Because….. You need them for birthday posts of course) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart…May you always have this much glee in your smile.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgan are also parents to a daughter Nysa Devgan, who is currently studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

Kajol will be next seen in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. The film, which is based on a true story, will be released on December 9. Kajol shared the happy news with all her fans and wrote, “And, we have a date. Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022.”

Kajol is also part of the web series The Good Wife. She plays the role of a lawyer in the Hostar Special show.