Kajol, In A Chatty Mood, Starts A 'Chai And Gupshup' Session On Twitter

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: Kajol)

Highlights Kajol can be seen posing with a mug in her hand

"Let's chit-chat," wrote Kajol

"I want to know what you guys have been upto," she wrote

We just love Kajol's sassy captions on her Instagram post. However, her latest one is a bit different. The actress, who was in a mood to interact with her Instafam, shared a picture of herself that was clicked by her 9-year-old son Yug Devgn. Dressed in an embroidered kurta, Kajol can be seen sitting pretty with a mug in her hand. She captioned her post: "Pencil me into your diary and come have a cup of tea with me. I want to know what you guys have been upto so headover to twitter, use #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol and lets chit-chat! Credits - Yug."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Here are some of the tweets posted by Kajol's fans:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, now married 22 years, have two children - daughter Nysa is 17, son Yug is 9. Yug is the photographer of the family and the pictures he takes are often shared by Kajol and Ajay on their Instagram profiles. He was also the assistant director in the song Thahar Ja, a music video featuring his father Ajay Devgn that was released during lockdown.

Check out the video here:

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.