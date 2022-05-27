'Zooni And Rehan Look Like This Now': A Fanaa Reunion For Aamir Khan And Kajol

Kajol with Aamir and Karan Johar. (courtesy: kajol)

Remember Zooni and Rehan's love story in the film Fanaa? It's been 16 years since the release of this romantic film. And, we simply can't forget these characters and their stories. Well, we have just witnessed a Fanaa reunion. Believe it or not, this happened at director-producer Karan Johar's birthday party. Kajol and Aamir Khan, who played Zooni and Rehan, reunited at the party and gave us a much-awaited Fanaa moment. They posed with the birthday boy in all smiles. Here, KJo is shining bright in a shimmery green jacket. Kajol looks stunning in her emerald green gown and Aamir Khan is giving major cool vibes in an all-blue look. Kajol posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Zooni and Rehan look like this now. 16 Years Of Fanaa.”

BFFs Kajol and Karan Johar had a blast at the birthday bash. Amidst all the party vibes, Kajol took out time to click a selfie with KJo. In fact, she also promptly wrote an adorable birthday message. In the selfie, we can see how excited the two of them are. Along with the selfie, Kajol wrote, “All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday Karan Johar. Love you.”

Kajol and Karan Johar made the headlines with a viral dance video from the party. The two grooved together and how. They danced like no one's watching and we simply love their happy vibes. Take a look:

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party treated us to several cherishable moments.

On the work front, Karan Johar is working with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.