Kajal Raghwani Says Khesari Lal "Must Still Miss" Her After Their Split

Kajal Raghwani has opened up about her past relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. In the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Kajal recalled how the two grew close while working together and eventually fell in love. She claimed that he must still be missing her in his life after their split.

Speaking to fellow contestant Manish Yadav, Kajal said, "I have loved working the most with Khesariji and have learnt a lot from him, including how to work hard. He also taught me that sometimes, if the shoot time extends, do it."

The conversation then moved from their professional association to their romantic relationship. When Manish asked Kajal about falling in love with a married man, she took issue with the framing of the question and pointed out that her experience was not an isolated one.

“I am not the only one who has fallen in love with a married man; a lot of women have. The situation was such that we worked together, became attracted to each other and fell in love," she said.

Later, when Manish asked Kajal if Khesari had also been in love with her, she replied, “Would anyone stay around for five years just for timepass? He will never find anyone who loves him as much as I do. He will remember me for a lifetime. Even today, he must be missing me.”

Kajal's comments on Rise And Fall 2 are not the first time she has spoken publicly about her relationship with Khesari. She had previously opened up about the same chapter of her personal life during an appearance on Bhojpuri Bawaal.

She said, "Due to my family issues, I craved a father figure. He started caring for me, so I felt he was the one. But there was a different story going on in front of me."

Kajal also claimed that Khesari had confided in her about difficulties within his family. “He wasn't getting along with his family. He didn't love his wife, his kids loved his money, and no one loved him. He shared all this with me, and I got emotional and fell in love with him. I knew he was married, and I was the other woman," she said.

Khesari Lal Yadav is married to Chanda Devi, with whom he shares two children. He began dating Kajal while working together on several Bhojpuri films. The five-year relationship ended in 2024.

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