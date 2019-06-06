Kabir Singh Song Mere Sohneya: Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Romance Will Touch Your Soul

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Mere Sohneya. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Mere Sohneya, the third song from Kabir Singh, was dropped on social media on Thursday and Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's romance will surely bring a smile on your face. We are sure that after listening to the song, you will feel a plethora of emotions at once. The song beautifully depicts how Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor and Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) crave for each other's company and take out time from their daily routine to cherish moments together.

The makers of the film shared the song on Thursday and dscribed it in the best possible way: "A glee in their eyes, a smile on their face and two hearts beating as one!" Mere Sohneya has been composed by Sachet-Parampara and it has been sung by the duo. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Check out the song Mere Sohneya here:

This is the third song from Kabir Singh. The first two songs Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage have been gaining love on social media with people saying that they are playing the songs on loop.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Just like the original film, the Bollywood version will also be directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Kabir Singh, which is produced by is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, is slated to release on June 21 this year.