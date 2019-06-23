Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Film Is 'Unstoppable'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advanis' film is "unstoppable" and "unshakeable" at the box office, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, has managed to collect Rs 42.92 crore within 2 days of its release. The film collected Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday alone. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film managed to collect big numbers despite India vs Afghanistan's cricket World Cup match. That's not, ,Taran Adarsh also mentioned that the film is trending across the country and that it is likely to collect Rs 70 crore during the weekend.

Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kabir Singh is unstoppable and unshakeable. Continues its heroic run on Day 2. Scores big numbers, despite India vs Afghanistan CWC19 cricket match. Eyes Rs 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: Rs 42.92 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG#CWC19 cricket match... Eyes 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: 42.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2019

Kabir Singh had a phenomenal start at the box office. The film collected Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day and it also emerged as the biggest opener of Shahid Kapoor. The film even surpassed the opening day collection of "Padmaavat."

#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener [surpasses Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat: 19 cr]... Biggest non-holiday opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri 20.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singhalso stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum among others. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalin Pandey in the lead roles.