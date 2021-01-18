Justin Timberlake Reveals He And Jessica Biel Welcomed Second Baby In 2020

Justin Timberlake with Jessica Biel. (courtesy jessicabiel)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel became parents once again. The couple, who welcomed their second child in 2020, recently shared the news on Ellen DeGeneres' show. During a virtual interview with Ellen, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and wife Jessica Biel, did welcome a baby boy in 2020. He also revealed the name during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Phineas it is. "He's awesome and he's so cute ... and nobody's sleeping," Justin Timberlake said during the interview. He added, "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." This is the first time that Justin Timberlake spoke out about the new addition in his family.

The star couple are also parents to a son named Silas Randall Timberlake, who they welcomed in the year 2015. During an interaction on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the show's host Ellen recalled the time when Justin told her about Jessica's pregnancy. She said, "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby'."

Check out the video here:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012. The stars began dating in 2007. Justin Timberlake, a singer-songwriter, is best known for tracks like Suit And Tie, Call Me A River, Can't Stop The Felling, Like I Love You, Summer Love, I'm Lovin' It and Until The End of Time among many others.

Jessica Biel is best known for starring in 7th Heaven. She has featured in films like Total Recall, A Kind Of Murder, A Tall Man, The A-Team, The Illusionist and New Year's Eve among others.