Golden Globes 2018: Justin Timberlake Wears Black, Tweets. Forgets He Was In Woody Allen Film

Highlights
Justin Timberlake was among the men who went all-black at the Globes and sported the Time's Up pin. He also tweeted this picture of himself with his wife, Globes nominee Jessica Biel, with the hashtags #TimesUp and #whywewearblack
you're literally in the new woody allen movie https://t.co/5jAElrqeFz— laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) January 7, 2018
You starred in Woody Allen's last movie. Opportunist. https://t.co/CZ9hT3CGL2— Shehryar (@Shehryarbajwa) January 8, 2018
wait, what's your new movie w/ woody allen called again? https://t.co/rWPNnBuphY— mulled apathy (@gloomyhipster) January 8, 2018
Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP#whywewearblackpic.twitter.com/q0XWH6XR68— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 7, 2018
JT neglected to namecheck his recent film work, however. Last year, he starred in Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel - and if he hoped Twitter wouldn't remember, he was wrong.
You starred in Woody Allen's new movie. You built a career on malicious misogyny towards Britney Spears. You left Janet Jackson out to dry. This is pure performative fraud.— Amoreena (@lilblondeduck) January 7, 2018
Hmm then why did you work with woody Allen?— darcy (@darcylou) January 7, 2018
You JUST worked with Woody Allen. Just stop. You're not an ally by any means.— cunt-a-saurus-rex (@the_squarrell) January 8, 2018
Wearing black, good. Talking about it, good. Next step, don't participate in projects that profit men like Woody Allen. Have fun at the party. THEN keep striving for better.— Becky (@wickedcellist) January 7, 2018
He's IN the new woody Allen movie. So yeah he's not standing up at all is he— California Stars (@faviator) January 7, 2018
how do you justify wearing black in sympathy with victims of sexual assault while appearing in a new woody allen film?— not to toot my own horn but TOOT (@GuusHenkBremer) January 7, 2018
Perhaps Justin Timberlake can find solace in the fact that he's not the only actor accused of tone-deafness. Golden Globes nominees Emma Stone, Sam Rockwell - who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a film on the aftermath of sexual violence - and Hugh Jackman have been in Woody Allen movies and Timothee Chalamet is in his new movie, A Rainy Day In New York, releasing this year.
wearing black means nothing if you still star in movies made by woody allen and see nothing wrong with that fact, emma. https://t.co/1mttWE8sUg— naima (@somaliforehead) January 8, 2018
What's the year we start giving people a pass for working with Woody Allen? Sam Rockwell worked with him in '98. All the original allegations happened in the early 90s, when he also married soon-yi (ew), Dylan confirmed in 2014.— Hartz (@nikkibuboo) January 8, 2018
oh i had no idea hugh jackman worked with woody allen too— (@90SClNEMA) January 8, 2018
Timothée Chalamet is going to be in the next Woody Allen film. So disappointing— Gabriel Gonzales (@P0DUNKED) January 8, 2018
so instead of cancelling woody allen or boycotting his movies or even throwing his ass in jail these libtards are just gonna wear black? some of which have been in his movies? ok— gee (@hnrkhlm) January 8, 2018
All the celebrities who are wearing black but still would willingly work with woody allen can choke. #GoldenGlobes— Marijuana Grande | Kill all nazis (@AndreaBigPP) January 8, 2018
Golden Globes host Seth Myers went there in his opening monologue. "A naive young woman falls in love with a disgusting sea monster. I said, 'Oh man, not another Woody Allen movie,'" he said about nominated film The Shape Of Water.
Seth Myers just insulted Woody Allen in a room full of actors that have worked with Woody Allen #GoldenGlobes— ines (@Ineeeeeessssss) January 8, 2018
Also, @ Justin Timberlake : I trusted you.
Over the weekend, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo trended for tweets in which she referred to Woody Allen as a 'fool':
I don't call it a mistake... he married his daughter...people see what they want to see or don't...Kind of hard not to see who this fool is https://t.co/g5dh8qjJBj— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018
And while we're on the subject & I'm fired up has this fool ever put one poc in any of his movies ever?— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018
It's #GoldenGlobes Sunday. Four years ago, at the Globes in 2014, Woody Allen was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Four years ago I decided enough was enough and wrote an open letter detailing the abuse I sustained at the hands of Woody Allen. /1— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018
Woody Allen's son Ronan Farrow is one of the journalists who reported on Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual misconduct last year, leading an investigation by The New Yorker.