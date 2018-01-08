Golden Globes 2018: Justin Timberlake Wears Black, Tweets. Forgets He Was In Woody Allen Film

Highlights Justin Timberlake sported the Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes He also tweeted this picture of himself with his wife Justin Timberlake added the hashtags #TimesUp and #whywewearblack

you're literally in the new woody allen movie https://t.co/5jAElrqeFz — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) January 7, 2018

You starred in Woody Allen's last movie. Opportunist. https://t.co/CZ9hT3CGL2 — Shehryar (@Shehryarbajwa) January 8, 2018

wait, what's your new movie w/ woody allen called again? https://t.co/rWPNnBuphY — mulled apathy (@gloomyhipster) January 8, 2018

You starred in Woody Allen's new movie. You built a career on malicious misogyny towards Britney Spears. You left Janet Jackson out to dry. This is pure performative fraud. — Amoreena (@lilblondeduck) January 7, 2018

Hmm then why did you work with woody Allen? — darcy (@darcylou) January 7, 2018

You JUST worked with Woody Allen. Just stop. You're not an ally by any means. — cunt-a-saurus-rex (@the_squarrell) January 8, 2018

Wearing black, good. Talking about it, good. Next step, don't participate in projects that profit men like Woody Allen. Have fun at the party. THEN keep striving for better. — Becky (@wickedcellist) January 7, 2018

He's IN the new woody Allen movie. So yeah he's not standing up at all is he — California Stars (@faviator) January 7, 2018

how do you justify wearing black in sympathy with victims of sexual assault while appearing in a new woody allen film? — not to toot my own horn but TOOT (@GuusHenkBremer) January 7, 2018

wearing black means nothing if you still star in movies made by woody allen and see nothing wrong with that fact, emma. https://t.co/1mttWE8sUg — naima (@somaliforehead) January 8, 2018

What's the year we start giving people a pass for working with Woody Allen? Sam Rockwell worked with him in '98. All the original allegations happened in the early 90s, when he also married soon-yi (ew), Dylan confirmed in 2014. — Hartz (@nikkibuboo) January 8, 2018

oh i had no idea hugh jackman worked with woody allen too — (@90SClNEMA) January 8, 2018

Timothée Chalamet is going to be in the next Woody Allen film. So disappointing — Gabriel Gonzales (@P0DUNKED) January 8, 2018

so instead of cancelling woody allen or boycotting his movies or even throwing his ass in jail these libtards are just gonna wear black? some of which have been in his movies? ok — gee (@hnrkhlm) January 8, 2018

All the celebrities who are wearing black but still would willingly work with woody allen can choke. #GoldenGlobes — Marijuana Grande | Kill all nazis (@AndreaBigPP) January 8, 2018

Seth Myers just insulted Woody Allen in a room full of actors that have worked with Woody Allen #GoldenGlobes



Also, @ Justin Timberlake : I trusted you. — ines (@Ineeeeeessssss) January 8, 2018

I don't call it a mistake... he married his daughter...people see what they want to see or don't...Kind of hard not to see who this fool is https://t.co/g5dh8qjJBj — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

And while we're on the subject & I'm fired up has this fool ever put one poc in any of his movies ever? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

It's #GoldenGlobes Sunday. Four years ago, at the Globes in 2014, Woody Allen was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Four years ago I decided enough was enough and wrote an open letter detailing the abuse I sustained at the hands of Woody Allen. /1 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018