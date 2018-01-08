Golden Globes 2018: Justin Timberlake Wears Black, Tweets. Forgets He Was In Woody Allen Film

Justin Timberlake was among the men who went all-black at the Globes and sported the Time's Up pin

The selfie Justin Timberlake tweeted (courtesy jtimberlake)

Highlights

  1. Justin Timberlake sported the Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes
  2. He also tweeted this picture of himself with his wife
  3. Justin Timberlake added the hashtags #TimesUp and #whywewearblack
Operation Black on the Golden Globes red carpet was always going to be tricky to navigate - especially for those who have films on their resume with the dodgy likes of Woody Allen. For years, the filmmaker has been accused of sexually abusing his young daughter and several other disquieting allegations have emerged as well. At best, Woody Allen could be creepily obsessed by children; at worst, he's a sexual predator who has been given a free pass in Hollywood for decades. So if you are going to wear black in solidarity for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse in post-Weinstein Hollywood - AND you are going to tweet about the new Time's Up campaign - perhaps make sure you don't have a Woody Allen film on your film credits first?

Justin Timberlake was among the men who went all-black at the Globes and sported the Time's Up pin. He also tweeted this picture of himself with his wife, Globes nominee Jessica Biel, with the hashtags #TimesUp and #whywewearblack
 
 
 
 

JT neglected to namecheck his recent film work, however. Last year, he starred in Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel - and if he hoped Twitter wouldn't remember, he was wrong.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Perhaps Justin Timberlake can find solace in the fact that he's not the only actor accused of tone-deafness. Golden Globes nominees Emma Stone, Sam Rockwell - who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a film on the aftermath of sexual violence - and Hugh Jackman have been in Woody Allen movies and Timothee Chalamet is in his new movie, A Rainy Day In New York, releasing this year.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Golden Globes host Seth Myers went there in his opening monologue. "A naive young woman falls in love with a disgusting sea monster. I said, 'Oh man, not another Woody Allen movie,'" he said about nominated film The Shape Of Water.
 

Over the weekend, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo trended for tweets in which she referred to Woody Allen as a 'fool':
 

Hours before the Golden Globes aired, Dylan Farrow tweeted a reminder of why she went public with her accusations against her father some years ago. Dylan is Woody Allen's daughter with Mia Farrow:
 

Woody Allen's son Ronan Farrow is one of the journalists who reported on Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual misconduct last year, leading an investigation by The New Yorker.
 

