Justin Timberlake Diagnosed With Lyme Disease, All You Need To Know About It

American singer, Justin Timberlake has announced that he was battling Lyme disease during his recently wrapped up Forget Tomorrow world tour. He called the illness "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically." In a heart touching Instagram post shared by the Prince of Pop on Thursday, July 31, 2025, he said that he considered cancelling the tour after being diagnose, but chose to make it through for the love of performing. Justin wrote in his social media post, "I'm a pretty private person," and further added, "When I was first diagnosed, I considered not continuing with the tour. But I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighed the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going." The post came just a day after the tour's final show in Turkey, where Justin thanked his fans and crew as he reflected on what he described as a personally transformative experience. He said, "I honestly don't know what my future is onstage." and continued. "But I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of legend for me." All About Lyme Disease Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria via the bite of the infected deer ticks. It can trigger symptoms ranging from flu-like conditions and fatigue to neurological complications and joint pain. Most cases are treatable with antibiotics although recovery can take time, especially for those who are left undiagnosed in the early stages. Untreated Lyme disease can cause severe arthritis and damage the heart and nervous system. Some people have lingering symptoms even after the treatment Is through. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites insurance records suggest that 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease in the United States of America each year. Justin's ended his social media post, "Nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love." He further addressed his wife, Jessica Biel and their two children, Silas and Phin. The Grammy-winning singer ended his post with a note of gratitude for his family. "You are my heart and my home. I'm on my way."

