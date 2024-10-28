Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon Teases New Christmas Song With Justin Timberlake, Calls It "About Kind Of A Bromance"

Jimmy shared a preview of his collaboration song with Justin Timberlake - on Instagram. Titled You'll Be There, the track is an ode to their bromance

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jimmy Fallon Teases New Christmas Song With Justin Timberlake, Calls It "About Kind Of A Bromance"
The images were taken from Instagram

Actor and television show host Jimmy Fallon is all set to release his third studio album Holiday Seasoning. The star-studded lineup of guest appearances in the album includes Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Cara Delevingne, Meghan Trainor and Justin Timberlake. Ahead of its release, Jimmy shared a preview of his collaboration song with Justin Timberlake - on Instagram. Titled You'll Be There, the track is an ode to their bromance. In the video, Justin can be heard saying, “We went to Electric Lady [to record it]. We had no business recording this song at such a fantastic, world-famous studio.” To which, Jimmy said, “What are you talking about? This is a high-quality song.” He went on to add that Electric Lady studios was “unbelievable” and that it was the “best place to record a record.” Jimmy explained, “Legends have been there and then they let me in there and I go, ‘Oh my god.' So I go, ‘Justin I can't believe I'm in this thing.' ”

At this point, Justin Timberlake interjected and said, “Also, the session probably should have only taken like two to three hours. We were there for like eight hours. Eight, nine hours.” Jimmy Fallon confirmed that they only took so long because they were “crying laughing”. He went on to describe their song You'll Be There as “a silly song,” which is “about kind of a bromance.” Justin added, “I mean it's — it's us,” evoking laughter from the audience. Jimmy said, “It's us saying, like, ‘Hey, you'll be there. You'll be there for me this Christmas,”  before asking the audience if they wanted to hear a bit of it. Jimmy then pressed play on the song. The music started with a few notes of a ukulele, prompting Justin to say, “Nothing says Christmas like a ukulele.”

Jimmy Fallon wrote in the caption, “Nothing says Christmas like a ukulele...and a holiday' song with my long time pal Justin Timberlake. Here's a sneak peek of ‘You'll Be There” that will be out on November 1st along with my new album ‘Holiday Seasoning'!” 

Holiday Seasoning will debut on November 1 via Republic Records.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, You'll Be There
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com