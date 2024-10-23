Tom Holland Shares Excitement On Fourth <i>Spider-Man</i> Movie: "Next Summer, We Start Shooting, I Can't Wait"

For all Tom Holland fans, we have amazing news. The actor is all set to wow us all with his fourth Spider-Man movie. He confirmed this during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. Tom also shared that the film already has a production start date. He said, “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go — we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait!” Tom Holland's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featured the actor alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who had previously played the role of Spider-Man. During his earlier appearance on the same show, Tom kept the collaboration a secret. Recalling the moment, the host said, “You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all. But I will say, it was worth it.”

Tom Holland also shared that sharing screen space with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield was the "highlight" of his career. He also opened up about how they managed to keep the news hidden from fans for so long. Tom added, “We were in a bubble. Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of ‘Star Wars.' It was hilarious.”

Last week, during a chat on the Rich Roll Podcast, Tom Holland shared that he read the first draft of Spider-Man 4's script with co-star Zendaya, who is also his girlfriend. Talking about the script, Tom mentioned, "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.”

Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. He followed it up with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hit theatres in 2019. His most recent Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released in 2021.