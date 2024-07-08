Cara Delevingne's Brave Admission: 'Started Drinking At Age 8. Used To Think Drugs And Alcohol Helped Me Cope...'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Cara Delevingne)

Model-actress Cara Delevingne reminisced about getting drunk at her aunt's wedding when she was just eight years old. Reflecting on her decades-long struggles with substance abuse, the 31-year-old star spoke about her aunt's nuptials in 2001 during an interview with The Sunday Times. “I got drunk that day,” said Delevingne, who has been sober since 2022, reports PageSix.com. “I was eight; what a crazy age to get drunk.”

Delevingne said that she turned to substances to help her through hard times. “I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope. But they didn't; they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I've got my power back and I'm not being controlled by other things,” she said.

It wasn't until she saw paparazzi pictures of herself acting erratically following the 2022 Burning Man festival that she got the reality check to sober up. “Listen, I signed up for this, this is my job, it's what I do. But without that, would I be sober now?” she questioned.

“I would have never been Sally Bowles in the West End; I'm super proud of that,” she said, referencing her role in London's West End production of Cabaret. Despite being on her newfound path, Delevingne doesn't mind being around others who drink.

Last month, Delevingne attended the Glastonbury Festival in England while completely sober. “It smelt bad, my feet hurt, and I didn't stay up so late, but it was just as much fun. I never want my life to change in that way,” she said.

