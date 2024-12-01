Ellen DeGeneres's New UK Home Flooded Weeks After Relocating From US

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, and her partner Portia de Rossi, are facing a challenging start to their new life in the UK. Following Donald Trump's US presidential win, the couple relocated to a picturesque six-bedroom farmhouse in The Cotswolds, England. However, their welcome to the country was marred by disaster when their 43-acre property was flooded during the intense Storm Bert, which brought days of heavy rain and 80mph winds. According to Metro, the river Thames burst its banks leaving their home underwater.

According to TMZ, which cited sources with "direct knowledge", the driving force behind their relocation was Trump's win apart from other motivating factors. The couple who are supporters of Kamala Harris were "very disillusioned" with Trump's victory and decided "to get the hell out". The couple moved to Cotswolds, a rural area in south central England after listing their massive Montecito Estate north of Los Angeles.

DeGeneres was also a high-profile donor for Vice President Kamala Harris - contributing about $3,300 to her campaign. She also went ahead and endorsed Harris on her Instagram saying, "There's nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."

Not just DeGeneres and Rossi, Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election has prompted several Hollywood celebrities to publicly declare their intention to leave the United States. America Ferrara, the talented actress from Barbie, has also joined DeGeneres in making the move to the UK. Ms Ferrara relocated with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their son, Sebastian.

Sharon Stone, a Hollywood A-lister, has also expressed interest in purchasing a home in Italy. Meanwhile, music icon Cher had previously threatened to take drastic measures if Donald Trump were to secure the presidency again.

The United Kingdom, particularly London's cosmopolitan charm, and Italy with its rich culture and breathtaking landscapes have emerged as top choices for relocation. Canada, another favoured destination, offers proximity to the US, familiarity, and progressive policies that appeal to many. Other countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, are also being considered by celebrity expats.