Storm Bert To Bring "Multi-Hazard" Event To UK, Warnings Issued

Storm Bert will bring "multi-hazard event" event of snow, rain and wind to much of the UK, according to weather officials, who have advised motorists to drive carefully. According to a report in The Guardian, the Met Office has issued yellow warning for parts of the UK and more severe amber for Scotland for Saturday and Sunday. Bret is the second named storm of the season to bring extreme weather events to parts of the UK. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kmph) and heavy rain are expected in some areas.

"We're looking at strong winds, some high snowfall accumulation, heavy rain, all in various different parts of the UK. So it's quite a complex weather set-up for the weekend. Generally speaking, it's a very unsettled weekend of weather ahead," Oli Claydon, a spokesperson for the Met Office, told The Guardian.

"Further south, it's wind and rain, further north it's snow then rain and wind. So it really depends on where you are in the UK. Keep on top of the forecast for your area and prepare as necessary," he added.

Storm Bert is expected to reach the UK on Saturday.

The amber warning for Scotland covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute. The warning will be in place from 7am to 5pm (local time) in Saturday.

Temperatures have dipped below freezing all week, with snow and ice settling across the north of Scotland, reported the BBC.

The extreme weather warning has already led to closure of dozens of schools across the UK and Scotland, and deferred timings for several others.

Scottish government agency Transport Scotland said roads may be affected by deep snow, particularly over higher routes, and some rural communities might be cut off.

Forecasters say Storm Bert is moving very slow and will start to clear from Monday.