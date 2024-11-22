Storm Bert: Warning Issued For Heavy Snow, Rain And Travel Chaos In UK

Several parts of the UK are bracing for heavy snow, rain and strong winds with weather forecasters warning of Storm Bert's arrival this weekend. According to the BBC, more than 100 schools in Scotland and almost 200 in Devon and Cornwall have been closed due to snow. The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow and ice till Friday (November 22). Bret is the second named storm of the season to bring extreme weather events to parts of the UK, the outlet further said.

⚠️Yellow weather warning issued⚠️ #StormBert will also bring very strong winds to parts of west Wales, northwest England, coastal parts of northeast England, parts of Scotland and to much of Northern Ireland



Saturday 0500 – 1900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay… pic.twitter.com/CP9OcSzrbx — Met Office (@metoffice) November 21, 2024

The storm has been named by Ireland's Met Eireann, said the BBC.

Wind gusting up to 70 mph (113 kmph) and heavy rain are expected in some areas. It could also lead to travel disruptions and flooding, with parts of Wales and Southwest England expected to received 100 mm of rain.

Local authorities have issued warnings for drivers asking them to check forecasts before taking out their vehicles. In areas that are expected to bear the brunt of Storm Bert, motorists have been advised to drive with "extreme caution".

Devon and Cornwall Police has already received many calls about collisions due to the conditions, as per the BBC report.

The warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

"A northerly airflow will continue to feed snow showers into Scotland over the next few days, with this reaching lower levels at times and bringing the potential for some travel disruption," Sky News quoted Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert as saying.

"Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week," the meteorologist further said.