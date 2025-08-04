Storm Floris To Bring "Unseasonably Strong" Winds To Parts Of UK, "Danger To Life" Warning Issued

A warning has been issued for millions of people in the United Kingdom as Storm Floris is expected to hit the nation on Monday (August 4), bringing "unseasonably strong" winds and heavy rain to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England, BBC reported. The wind speed would exceed 60mph during the storm, and could even reach 90mph.

An Amber Warning has been issued for Scotland, with a "danger to life" warning in place due to severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, a Yellow Warning was issued for other parts of the UK, including northern England.

4am and #StormFloris wind hitting West coast with gust of up to 87kmh at Belmullet and heavy rain in West moving across country. Wind will increase across all areas over the coming hours and rain will clear East. pic.twitter.com/0mMCOPhE8i — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 4, 2025

Storm Floris today is no joke for Scotland. 90+ mph (145+ km/h) wind gusts possible for some, this would be unprecedented for August. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/ZgYrveP7Yo — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) August 4, 2025

#StormFloris arrives during Monday morning, bringing unseasonably strong winds to the north of the UK ⚠️



Heavy rain will also sweep eastwards across the country ☔ pic.twitter.com/t6j0Hl4tb8 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 3, 2025

Travel disruptions

Train operators, including LNER and Avanti West Coast, have advised passengers not to travel north of Newcastle and Preston, respectively, because of expected disruptions.

"LNER are advising that customers do not travel north of Newcastle until the end of the day. All stations north of Newcastle will not be served."

Road closures are also anticipated, with alternative travel options likely to be extremely limited. The weather forecast predicts a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 25-27 degrees C and lows around 14-16 degrees C in some areas.

Police Issue Warning

As reported by Edinburgh News, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There is a high risk of disruption and travel conditions may be hazardous. Extra caution should be taken by all road users."

The spokesperson advised to plan and avoid unnecessary travel, and also to consider delaying travel until conditions improve. "If you are travelling on the roads, prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions," the spokesperson said.

Edinburgh Tattoo Performance Cancelled

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performance, which was scheduled on Monday, has been cancelled because of the weather warnings.

Edinburgh Tattoo said in a statement that "we understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority".

The organisers also said that all tickets for the performance this evening will be "automatically cancelled and refunded".