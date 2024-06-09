Ananya Panday And Uorfi Javed Had This Much Fun At Tania Shroff's Party

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: urf7i)

Tania Shroff hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai on Friday. Uorfi Javed was among the Bollywood celebrities in attendance. On Saturday, the actress and fashion influencer shared a picture from the party on her Instagram Stories. Guess who she was sharing the frame with? None other than Ananya Panday. In the snapshot, divas can be seen posing for the camera. For the evening, Uorfi picked a pink corset top paired with black bottoms. Whereas, Ananya made heads turn in a beige bodycon dress. Sharing the picture, Uorfi wrote, “Cute hai ladki [The girl is cute]” along with a red rose emoji.

Uorfi Javed has shared more pictures from the star-studded bash. In the image, originally posted by Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, the two are sharing a warm hug. “Cute”, did we hear you say? “Love this guy so much,” Uorfi wrote in the caption.

In addition to Orry, Uorfi Javed, and Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, and Vedang Raina were also seen at Tania Shroff's house party. Click here to check out their pictures.

A few days ago, Uorfi Javed left her fans shocked by posting pictures of her swollen face. The actress also wrote a detailed message alongside the pictures, responding to trolls who accused her of going “overboard” with fillers. She explained that her appearance was affected by severe allergies. Uorfi wrote, “I've been getting so many remarks with my face that I've gone overboard with my fillers! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I'm always in extreme discomfort. Fillers nahi hai guys, allergies hai . [It's not fillers, guys, it's allergies.]”

Updating everyone on her treatment, Uorfi Javed mentioned, “Immunotherapy chalu hai [Immunotherapy is going on] but if you next see me with swollen face. Just know I'm going through one of those bad allergy days , I've not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I've been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen don't advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on.”

In terms of work, Uorfi Javed has been seen in many daily soaps such as Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Daayan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.