Just Sidharth Malhotra 'Fulfilling Husband Duties' For Kiara Advani, In The Most ROFL Way

Sidharth Malhotra, who was holidaying in Japan with wife Kiara Advani earlier this month, shared a couple of throwbacks from their time there, each accompanied with an ROFL caption. In the first click, Sidharth can be seen carrying a lot of shopping bags and he wrote tagging Kiara Advani, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time." LOL. Wait, it gets better. The actor shared another picture of himself tucking into a meal and he wrote tagging Kiara, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat Kiara Advani." Responding to Sidharth's "husband duties" caption, Kiara wrote, "Making sure he works out. #SidFit." She responded to Sidharth's food story by writing "anytime" and adding a kiss and a heart emoji.

See the photos shared by Sidharth Malhotra here:

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

Kiara Advani married Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She will also star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few.