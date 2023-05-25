Kiara Advani In An Unseen Pic With Husband Sidharth From Their Japan Vacation: 'Take Me Back Already'

KIara Advani posted this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani's latest Instagram entry might be the most relatable thing on the Internet today. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returned to Mumbai this week after vacationing in Japan. Though the couple flew in on Tuesday, actress Kiara's heart is still in Japan. The Shershaah actress on Wednesday evening shared an unseen pic from her holiday in Japan. In the picture, we can see Kiara and Sidharth, holding hands while strolling the streets of Japan. The duo is dressed in jumpsuits with their backs to the camera. Sharing the Instagram story, Kiara Advani wrote, "Take me back already."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and her husband Sidharth Malhotra were spotted walking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The couple were spotted at the airport's departure as they returned from their vacation in Japan.

Earlier a picture of them, posing with their fans in Japan's Kyoto had also gone viral.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer which was attended by their families and close friends, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta, and Manish Malhotra.

Post wedding the couple hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai for their industry friends. The Mumbai reception was no less than a starry affair as many celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and others.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. Next, he will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan.