Just Shanaya Kapoor Dancing To Dhol Beats. Watch

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shanayakapoo02)

Shanaya Kapoor attended a friend's wedding recently and she did it in style. Shanaya, all set to make her acting debut soon, has actively been sharing photos of her outfits from the festivities she attended. Now, a video of her dancing to dhol beats is trending a great deal on Instagram. Shanaya Kapoor, with a bright smile on her face, can be seen grooving like no one is watching. The video has been re-shared by several Bollywood fan pages on social media. Shanaya often treats her Instafam to videos from her dance sessions.

Check out the video of Shanaya Kapoor dancing here:

Shanaya Kapoor also added a couple of photos with her brother Jahaan Kapoor. No caption needed.

Shanaya Kapoor shared a set of pictures of her festive OOTD and she wrote, "Caught in a daydream."

Shanaya Kapoor, earlier this year, wrapped a schedule of her upcoming film with film veteran Mohanlal. Sharing a picture from the occasion on her Instagram profile, she wrote, "The craze and excitement around Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise is growing everyday."

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar.

Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.