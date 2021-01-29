Just Shanaya Kapoor Being Fabulous. Navya Naveli, Khushi Kapoor Can't Keep Calm

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor, one of Bollywood gen-next's most talked about names, shared a bunch of stunning photos on her Instagram, which she recently made public. Looks like Shanaya is all set to begin a new chapter in her life, which she hinted at in her caption: "Turning a page," she wrote with the red heart. Shanaya looks every bit fabulous in the glimpses of her photoshoot - she opted for baggy denims paired with a white crop top and statement jewellery. Needless to say that Shanaya's cheer-squad flooded her posts with the loudest shout-outs. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli was one of the first ones to cheer her on and woo-hooed for Shanaya with this comment: "Big moves." Meanwhile, Shanaya's cousin Khushi Kapoor couldn't be happier for her. Big shout-outs also arrived from the likes of Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who officially welcomed her on Instagram. Encouraging comments also poured in from Shanaya's friends Anjini Dhawan and Aaliyah Kashyap.

Here's how Shanaya Kapoor is burning up Instagram:

Here's how the Kapoor family cheered for Shanaya:

Shanaya Kapoor is best friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. The BFF trio are also childhood friends with Navya. On Thursday, the quartet shared glimpses of a reunion on their respective Instagram and we can't even...

This throwback photo of Shanaya, Navya, Suhana and Ananya as kids sums up how it all started for them:

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep got married in 1997 and Shanaya was born to the couple in November 1999. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are her cousins. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.