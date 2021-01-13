Girl On Fire: Shanaya Kapoor's Killer Dance Moves - She 'Gets It From Her Mama'

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Did you know Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter is a fabulous dancer? Neither did we but now we know. Maheep Kapoor, who often shares posts featuring her kids - daughter Shanaya, 21, and son Jahaan, 15 - added one more to the list. It's a dance video featuring Shanaya, in which she sets the floor on fire as she grooves to Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello's Sangria Wine. Dressed in black athleisure, Shanaya will keep you glued to the screen with her killer moves. Maheep Kapoor takes full credit for Shanaya's dancing skills, captioning the video as: "She gets it from her mama." LOL.

Maheep Kapoor's BFFs Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni turned out to be Shanaya's loudest cheerleaders, writing "wow." Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor, who too is a brilliant dancer herself, cheered Shanaya on with the fire emojis.

Make way for Shanaya Kapoor, the new dancer on the block:

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep got married in 1997 and Shanaya was born to the couple in November 1999. Shanaya Kapoor is one part of the BFF trio also comprising Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are her cousins. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019.She has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.