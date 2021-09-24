Just Nora Fatehi Being Her Stunning Self In Trending Pics

Nora Fatehi shared this image. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi dropped a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile on Friday and it would be right to say that the pictures are burning up Instagram. In the pictures, Nora Fatehi can be seen n dressed in an LWD (little white dress) as she poses for the camera. Nora's outfit was from the shelves of Gabriella Demetriades' label Deme Love. Her footwear was by Christian Louboutin and her jewelry was by Misho Designs. Nora captioned her post: "You lookin' at me like I ain't give you no choice." Her fans filled up the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

On Thursday, she shared a stunning shot from a photoshoot that she did for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in film - she's featured in songs from films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan. She's participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show Dance Deewane in place for Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. The track clocked in over 1 billion views on YouTube. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also featured in Salman Khan's Bharat. She will also star in Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.