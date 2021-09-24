Just Kim Sharma Pole Dancing. No Caption Needed

Kim Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: kimisharma)

Kim Sharma, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, shared a new Instagram Reel on her profile on Friday. In the video, Kim can be seen doing pole dance with utmost ease. She picked the track Wild Ones by Florida to go with it. No caption needed. Kim, who often resorts to pole dancing as a means of fitness, loves to share videos on her Instagram account. The video received a whole lot of love in the form of likes. Kim's ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Sigh too hit the like button.

A few weeks ago, Kim Sharma trended a great deal after pictures of her with rumoured boyfriend and tennis star Leander Paes surfaced on the Internet and went insanely viral. They were later spotted strolling on the streets of Mumbai. They made their relationship Instagram official recently. They shared similar posts with each other on their respective Instagram profiles. "Magic," Leander Paes had captioned the post.

Kim Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actress also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which featured Ram Charan in the lead role.