Just Kareena Kapoor On The Beach In Swimsuits. Bonus - Shirtless Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor recently shared glimpses from her family vacation in the Maldives. She was accompanied by the usual suspects - her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen posing in swimwear. One of the images show Saif sitting on the edge of a boat in bright orange shorts. Kareena wrapped up her Maldives album with the playful caption, "Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband."

In August this year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan went on a vacation to Greece. The actress shared a series of photos from her holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets. What caught everyone's attention was Kareena wearing a "Better Together" bracelet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." Take a look at the post below.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love in 2007 during the filming of their film Tashan. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2012. They welcomed their sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. Before this, she was seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara. He will next be seen in Jewel Thief.