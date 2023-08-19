Just Jennifer Lopez Being Her Stunning Self - Pics From Her August Album

Jennifer Lopez shared this image. (courtesy: jlo)

Jennifer Lopez shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Saturday and stunning can't even begin to describe it. The post happens to be a photo dump from August. The carousel post has pictures of JLo being her gorgeous self. In some pictures, she can be seen posing in swimwear. In another shots, she is pictured with friends. JLo's husband Ben Affleck is MIA from the post. However, Jennifer Lopez did make up for it by wearing a necklace with his name in it. She captioned the post, "This Is...August (so far)." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like, "She's an icon" and "Love the Ben necklace." Another comment read, "Lookin totally gorgeous in the month of August Mrs Affleck." Another one added, "You are a star in any room you stand in."

Check out JLo's post here:

On husband Ben Affleck's birthday earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez shared this video for him and she simply captioned it, "Dear Ben ... Happy Birthday. I love you."

Jennifer Lopez loves to share posts from different facets of her life. Posting pictures from her 4th of July festivities, she wrote, "Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun."

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many hats. Besides being a singer, actor, dancer, she is also an entrepreneur. She also runs a beauty line and an alcohol brand. In the recent years, Jennifer Lopez was seen in the film Hustlers, for which she was also an executive producer. She was also seen in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the romcom Marry Me. This year, she starred in The Mother, directed by Niki Caro.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck last year. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.