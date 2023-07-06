ICYMI: What Jennifer Lopez's Holiday Weekend Looked Like

Jennifer Lopez shared this image. (courtesy: jlo)

Jennifer Lopez shared a carousel post on Instagram, which had glimpses from her holiday weekend. The 53-year-old actor posted a selfie, in which she can be seen pouting. The other shots feature the singer chilling in pink swimwear and she looks stunning as ever. Another slide and glimpses of fireworks. The last clip featured her waving at the camera as she grooves. "Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," JLo captioned the post. The pictures appear to be from 4th of July festivities.

In the comments section of Jennifer Lopez's post, a fan wrote, "This is how I want to reach that age and more." "Our queen Jenny is forever 27," added another. "Slay JLo," read another comment. "Queen," added another. A comment from Spotify's Instagram page read, "Back at ya Jenny."

Check out Jennifer Lopez's post here:

Jennifer Lopez loves to share posts from different facets of her life. At this year's Met Gala, JLo wore a sculptural silk velvet halter gown with a silk satin skirt, finished with evening gloves - all from the shelves of Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many hats. Besides being a singer, actor, dancer, she is also an entrepreneur. She also runs a beauty line and an alcohol brand. In the recent years, Jennifer Lopez was seen in the film Hustlers, for which she was also an executive producer. She was also seen in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the romcom Marry Me. This year, she starred in The Mother, directed by Niki Caro.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck last year. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.