Just Janhvi Kapoor Casually Chilling - Instead Of Doing What Khushi Reminded Her To

Janhvi Kapoor has treated her fans with new photos and they are going viral on the web. In the photos, the Gunjan Saxena actress can be seen posing on a bed and is dressed in a comfy white outfit. With kohled eyes and open hair, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning, to say the least! And Khushi Kapoor commented on Janhvi's photos with an array of love-struck emojis and also wrote, "Ok now leave home." Designer Manish Malhotra, who is Janhvi's good friend commented, "Uffffff" with lit and love-struck emojis. "Ooooo sis," wrote Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Janhvi captioned the photos as "call u 2morrow." Janhvi Kapoor's photos have close to eight lakh likes and fans have filled the comment section with fire, heart, and love-struck emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor often shares her candid photos and leaves her fans happy and excited. She and her sister Khushi Kapoor never miss a chance to complement one another in their unique ways.

In January, Janhvi and Khushi had tested COVID positive. Janhvi had shared the news by writing, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!''

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen inMr and Mrs Mahi, Mili, and Good Luck Jerry.