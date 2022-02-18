This Pic Of Khushi Kapoor Is A Superhit With Sister Janhvi And Friends. See Their Comments

Khushi Kapoor's latest click (courtesy khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor may not have an acting credit to her name yet but she is a bonafide star, at least on Instagram. Her unique fashion sensibility often has her fans taking notes. And, with her latest post, Khushi Kapoor does not disappoint. She is dressed in a bright yellow co-ord set with a designer bag in her hand. Khushi is smiling and posing for the camera with signage, “The world is yours,” in the background. In her caption, Khushi Kapoor has just dropped a sparkle emoji. The photo got a thumbs up from her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, who left a typical “sister” comment under the post. She wrote, “Can I give u kissy and one cheek bite, please?”

Janhvi Kapoor was not the only one with something to say about the photos. Dad Boney Kapoor replied with fire and heart emojis. Sister Anshula Kapoor reacted by saying, "Obsessed with you," and heart emojis. While cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eye emojis, her mother Maheep Kapoor shared a couple of yellow heart emoticons.

Complimenting the outfit, Aliyah Kashyap said, "Wow outfit." Khushi Kapoor's friends Suhana Khan, Anjini Dhawan as well as Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is married to Khushi's cousin Mohit Marwah replied with heart-eye emojis.

After these stunning pictures, Khushi Kapoor has posted two more photos in which she is seen with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Also spotted with the Kapoor sisters are their friends Tanisha Santoshi and Muskan Chanana. She let the photos do all the talking with just two bunny girl emojis in the caption.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's bond is evident from the posts on their social media timelines. A few days ago, Khushi Kapoor shared a set of cute pictures in a crop top and a mini skirt. Sharing the post, Khushi Kapoor once again stuck to just emojis –a purple heart and a sun – in the caption. Under this post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “All those extra minutes you could have spent with me instead.”

In another post, Khushi Kapoor shared two pictures taken inside a car. While the first image is a selfie, the second photo is a collage of multiple pictures of Khushi and Janhvi in the car.

On Khushi Kapoor's birthday too, a few months ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her sister and wrote, “HBD my laddoo baby.

Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Her brother Arjun Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, cousins Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are all actors.