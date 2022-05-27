Just In Case It Wasn't Clear, Abhishek And Shweta Bachchan Had This Much Fun At Karan Johar's Birthday Party

Shweta Bachchan with brother Abhishek. (courtesy shwetabachchan)

The Bachchans were represented by Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash earlier this week. Also in attendance were Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who attended the bash with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi and her bestie Ananya Panday. Shweta Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures from the party on her Instagram profile - some with the birthday boy, some with friends Prabal Gurung and Manish Malhotra. Others with Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda. Our favourite has to be the goofy shot with brother Abhishek. The expressions are just too good to miss. Don't miss Navya in the backdrop. "Celebrate good times," Shweta Bachchan captioned the post. Navya dropped LOL emojis in the comments and wrote "Last photo." Ankur Tewari added: "The last photo is epic."

Here, take a look at Shweta Bachchan's photodump from the party:

Karan Johar and Abhishek-Shweta are childhood friends. KJo worked with Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

The filmmaker has also worked with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan's parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He is making another film with Jaya Bachchan in it - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Karan Johar's late father Yash Johar too made multiple projects with Amitabh Bachchan.