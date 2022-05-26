Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji And Preity Zinta In A Picture-Perfect Selfie From Karan Johar's Party

Preity Zinta shared this selfie. (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta had too much fun at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. If her latest Instagram entry is not enough proof then we don't know what is. The actress attended the bash with her husband Gene Goodenough but she managed to party with some of the biggest actresses of the industry. In one frame, she can be seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. In another shot, Madhuri Dixit adds to the star-studded frame. Of course, there is a picture with birthday boy Karan Johar too. And another one with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Preity captioned the post: "Thank you Karan Johar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nightout, #memories and #bonding.

This is what Preity Zinta posted:

Preity Zinta's date for Karan Johar's birthday party was her husband Gene Goodenough. Sharing a picture with him, the actress wrote: "All dressed up for KJO's 50th which was definitely the party of the year." She added the hashtags #aboutlastnight, #bling to her post.

On Karan Johar's 50th birthday, Preity Zinta wished the filmmaker with these throwback pictures and she wrote: "Happy 50th birthday to the funniest guy I know. KJo you are not only the King of Bling but also the king of emotion and wit. Thank you for always making me laugh and for having such a strong emotional quotient in your life and in your movies. I have never had a dull moment around you and I wish you always smile, shine and make the world a better place. Loads of love, happiness and sexiness to you today and always." Preity Zinta worked with Karan Johar in Kal Ho Na Ho, which was co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.