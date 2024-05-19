Cannes 2024: Behold Amy Jackson's 'Femme Fatale Vision To Life'

Image instagrammed by Amy Jackson. (courtesy: AmyJackson)

Amy Jackson's recent Instagram post deserves your undivided attention. On Saturday, the actress attended Vanity Fair and Red Sea Film Foundation's Women In Cinema Gala during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Now, she has shared a series of pictures showcasing her boss babe look. In the snaps, the star can be seen owning the red carpet in an ivory pantsuit. Bright red lips, chunky gold accessories, and a neat bun hairdo made her look oh-so-stylish. In her caption, Amy wrote, “Bonjour Cannes! Celebrating women in cinema with an unforgettable night, thanks to Mohammed Al Turki and Red Sea Film Foundation. Grateful for the incredible female filmmakers, actresses, and directors who made the evening magical. And a huge thank you to Maje for the stunning custom 80's power suit that brought my Femme Fatale vision to life. Lots of love Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen for completing the look with beautiful vintage esque jewellery & of course their little (elephant emoji) broach for good luck!”

Reacting to Amy Jackson's post, American actress Kelly Rutherford dropped black hearts. DJ Zara Martin wrote “LOVE.”

On the personal front, Amy Jackson got engaged to Ed Westwick in January this year. The proposal took place in Gstaad, Switzerland. Following that, the duo hosted a grand party in March. Amy also shared the pictures from the celebration on Instagram. In her caption, the star wrote, “Let the Celebrations Begin 21.03.24 Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at L'Atelier Robuchon Mayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special! We didn't even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but Warren Bushaway you outdid yourself - pure creative genius!”

In terms of work, Amy Jackson was last seen inCrakk, alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi.