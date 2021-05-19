Just A Glimpse Of Anil Kapoor's Fun Dance To Ramta Jogi In Sunita Kapoor's Anniversary Post

Sunita Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @kapoor.sunita)

Anil Kapoor surely knows how to "entertain" his fans. We have found some really cool videos of him on social media. And the credit for the clips goes to his wife Sunita Kapoor. On Wednesday, Sunita shared a few throwback videos of the actor in her wedding anniversary-special post. In the videos, Anil can be seen dancing to his popular song Ramta Jogi from the 1999 film Taal. The 63-year-old actor is sitting on the floor (no, we aren't kidding about this) as he enjoys the track with full energy. The clips were presumably recorded at a party. We see Sunita cheering up for him as he entertains the crowd.

Sunita Kapoor wished Anil a happy wedding anniversary in the caption. Sunita called him, "mad, crazy husband" in her post and wrote, "Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me."

Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan and Bhagyashree wished Anil and Sunita a happy wedding anniversary on the post. Maheep wrote, "Happy anniversary guys." Farah commented, "Happy anniversary Sunita." Bhagyashree wrote, "Happy anniversary to u two lovebirds."

Ramta Jogi was picturised on Anil Kapoor and his co-star Aishwarya Rai in Subhash Ghai's Taal in the 90s. Singers Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik sung the track. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna in the lead role.

Coming back to Sunita Kapoor, last year, she had posted a stunning picture of herself and Anil on their 36th wedding anniversary on Instagram. Sunita wrote, "My husband is my happy place" Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time."

Earlier today, Anil Kapoor had wished Sunita Kapoor on their anniversary on Instagram. He posted a few pictures of himself with Sunita and wrote a sweet caption for her. "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I'm safe, loved and happy!" an excerpt from his post read.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor wished her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary. Sonam posted a few throwback pictures of her mom and dad on her Instagram handle. In her caption, she wrote, "There's not a day that goes by where I'm not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go."

Sunita Kapoor married Anil Kapoor in 1984. While Anil is an actor, she is a costume designer. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are their children.